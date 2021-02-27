Annandale Capital LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,673 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 279,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,868,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $138.69. The company has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

