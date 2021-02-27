Annandale Capital LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021

Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,673 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 279,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,868,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $138.69. The company has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit