Applied Optoelectronics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,754 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average volume of 1,721 call options.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.

In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 25,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at $717,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $264,246.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 744,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,423,314.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047. 7.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

