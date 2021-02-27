Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Sells $30,044.00 in Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $30,044.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $10,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 23rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $10,155.60.
  • On Wednesday, February 3rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $34,693.05.
  • On Monday, February 1st, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $36,938.00.
  • On Thursday, January 21st, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $9,439.50.
  • On Tuesday, January 19th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $10,150.95.
  • On Wednesday, January 6th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 7,765 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $182,244.55.
  • On Friday, January 8th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 16,515 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $383,643.45.
  • On Tuesday, December 29th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $10,206.75.
  • On Wednesday, December 9th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $9,513.90.
  • On Monday, December 7th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $9,527.85.

APLT stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $553.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APLT. Barclays dropped their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

