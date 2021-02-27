Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Receives $24.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.20. Aravive has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73.

In other news, CFO Vinay Shah bought 8,000 shares of Aravive stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $46,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

