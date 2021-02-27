Arweave Hits Market Capitalization of $306.34 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $306.34 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $9.17 or 0.00020600 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00054577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.42 or 0.00692605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00027487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00032133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00058940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00039301 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

