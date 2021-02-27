Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.34.

ACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

ACB stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after buying an additional 2,167,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 418,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 643,833 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 185,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 162,900 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

