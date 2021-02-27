Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avantor by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after purchasing an additional 253,166 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 26,518 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Avantor by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $3,485,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $381,150.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 680,674 shares of company stock worth $18,684,393 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AVTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

