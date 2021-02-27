Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AXON traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.49. 651,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,748. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $212.37.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.