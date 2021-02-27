B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.37 on Friday. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

