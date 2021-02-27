Baader Bank Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €530.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RAA. Independent Research set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €620.00 ($729.41) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €509.30 ($599.18).

Shares of FRA:RAA opened at €709.00 ($834.12) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €792.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €695.62. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

