Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $460.4-464.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.22 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.12 EPS.

Shares of BAND stock traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $158.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,778. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.89 and a 200-day moving average of $164.21. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $50.89 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -146.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.00.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $494,808.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $79,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,176.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,466 shares of company stock valued at $42,728,248. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

