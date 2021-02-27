Bank of America Boosts Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$8.00

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.56.

Get Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) alerts:

VET stock opened at C$7.97 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.20 and a 52 week high of C$14.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.