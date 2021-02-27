Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,809,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,958 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $336,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,604,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDU has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.56.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $177.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.04. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $199.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

