Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,194,571 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $416,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.96.

