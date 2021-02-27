Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,185 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,912,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $484,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $54,155,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after acquiring an additional 150,906 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $27,035,000. Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,156,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 234.8% during the third quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 152,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,699,000 after purchasing an additional 106,911 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $252.89 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $269.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.55 and a 200 day moving average of $241.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

