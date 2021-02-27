Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys 118,500 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 1.5% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,651,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,307,000 after purchasing an additional 452,855 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,774 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 23.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,629,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,976 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 190.9% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,435,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,759 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.29. 3,725,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,723. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $30.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

