Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,738,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,512,000 after buying an additional 184,541 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,386,000 after buying an additional 722,470 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,563,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,657,000 after buying an additional 1,339,649 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,090,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,273,000 after buying an additional 499,599 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,638,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,009,000 after buying an additional 383,339 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. 4,738,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,324. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 99.00%.

PBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Firstegy cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

