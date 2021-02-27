Barometer Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 599.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,820 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank stock traded down $8.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,947. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.91. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.44.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.