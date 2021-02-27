Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €69.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €69.78 ($82.10).

Basf stock opened at €67.73 ($79.68) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion and a PE ratio of -31.69. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12 month high of €69.24 ($81.46). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €58.54.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

