Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) fell 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.32. 624,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 467,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BZH. Sidoti began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $552.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $37,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,705.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Christian Winkle bought 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $55,266.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,351.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $291,595 in the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,504,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after purchasing an additional 154,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 81,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 153,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

