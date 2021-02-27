Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Down 6.1%

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.04 and last traded at $46.73. Approximately 727,060 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 653,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

