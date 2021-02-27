Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Down 6.1%

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.04 and last traded at $46.73. Approximately 727,060 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 653,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit