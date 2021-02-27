BetaPro Gold Bullion 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HBU) Stock Price Down 3%

BetaPro Gold Bullion 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HBU) traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.41 and last traded at C$11.48. 11,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 21,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.36.

