Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) versus Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Critical Contrast

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Beyond Commerce alerts:

97.4% of Zendesk shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Zendesk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Beyond Commerce and Zendesk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Zendesk 0 3 12 0 2.80

Zendesk has a consensus target price of $143.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.15%. Given Zendesk’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zendesk is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Zendesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -166.84% -21.19% -119.84% Zendesk -19.24% -22.55% -6.13%

Volatility and Risk

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 5.24, meaning that its stock price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zendesk has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Zendesk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $5.05 million 5.53 -$5.47 million N/A N/A Zendesk $816.42 million 21.08 -$169.65 million ($1.19) -122.81

Beyond Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zendesk.

Summary

Zendesk beats Beyond Commerce on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and the information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer experience management, discovery, business network, and analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in December 2008. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales customer relationship management (CRM) product solution to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for organizations to measure and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a CRM platform; Sunshine Conversations, a messaging platform solution; Zendesk Embeddables, which allow developers to embed support, chat, and guide experiences on the Web and mobile applications; and Zendesk application platform interfaces and Apps. Zendesk, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Tata Consultancy Services to provide enterprise grade CRM solutions for enterprises. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.