Bilby (LON:BILB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.63

Shares of Bilby Plc (LON:BILB) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.63 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 36.93 ($0.48). Bilby shares last traded at GBX 36.93 ($0.48), with a volume of 12,065 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £21.23 million and a PE ratio of 30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bilby Company Profile (LON:BILB)

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

