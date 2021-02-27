Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $903,892.50

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $903,892.50 and $23,282.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009840 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.96 or 0.00441839 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

