Boku (LON:BOKU) Shares Down 0.3%

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 153 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 156 ($2.04). 963,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,111,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50 ($2.04).

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.84. The company has a market capitalization of £450.17 million and a PE ratio of 156.50.

Boku Company Profile (LON:BOKU)

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

