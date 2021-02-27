Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.

NYSE BHR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 936,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,519. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $256.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

