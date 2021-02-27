Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93), Fidelity Earnings reports. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

Shares of MNRL stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $808.29 million, a PE ratio of -715.50 and a beta of 2.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 168.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

