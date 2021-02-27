Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Down 6.1%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.76 and last traded at $68.44. Approximately 884,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,184,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.90.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.24.

Get Brinker International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,304 shares of company stock worth $973,046 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,076,000. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brinker International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.