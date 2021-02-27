Brokerages Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.37 Million

Analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report $454.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $452.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $456.07 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $414.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 936,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,515. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $63.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $6,375,479.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,362,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,962,092.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $394,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,349,457.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,385 shares of company stock worth $12,557,734. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 49.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 39.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.