Brokerages Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to post sales of $421.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $417.80 million to $426.60 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $457.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

JBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded up $6.59 on Wednesday, hitting $147.57. 271,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.70. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $149.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In other news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $455,550.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,369.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,657 shares of company stock valued at $810,147. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,754,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,162,000 after purchasing an additional 86,430 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.