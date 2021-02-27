Brokerages Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.83. 282,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,813. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 42,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

