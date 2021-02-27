Brokerages Expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to announce $69.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.12 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $74.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $238.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.72 million to $238.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $352.32 million, with estimates ranging from $350.80 million to $353.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,638,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 842,023 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 208.7% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,082,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,635 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

WPRT traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,788,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.36 and a beta of 1.76.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

