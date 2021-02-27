Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert expects that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$40.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.24 billion and a PE ratio of -7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,716.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of C$16.30 and a one year high of C$41.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.50.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

