Brokers Issue Forecasts for GasLog Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GasLog in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.80 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog’s FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GLOG. Stifel Nicolaus cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Clarkson Capital cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

GasLog stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $560.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. GasLog has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. GasLog’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 233,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GasLog by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 152,431 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GasLog by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 70,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GasLog by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

