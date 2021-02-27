Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,713.01

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,713.01 ($22.38) and traded as high as GBX 1,935.20 ($25.28). Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,910 ($24.95), with a volume of 918 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £301.72 million and a P/E ratio of 43.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,866.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,713.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) Company Profile (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

