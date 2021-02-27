BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$102.00 at National Bank Financial

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOO. TD Securities reissued an action list buy rating on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) in a report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC upped their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$86.14.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) stock opened at C$91.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$77.38. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of C$18.56 and a 12 month high of C$99.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.34 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 5.6900004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

