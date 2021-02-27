Bytom Price Hits $0.0837 on Top Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Bytom has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $118.14 million and $26.90 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.73 or 0.00371329 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003304 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,659,180,638 coins and its circulating supply is 1,411,895,707 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

