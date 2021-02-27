Canaccord Genuity Increases The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$77.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$70.50 to C$77.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BNS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$71.70 price objective (up previously from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.98.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) alerts:

BNS stock opened at C$74.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.59. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$46.38 and a 12 month high of C$76.92. The company has a market cap of C$90.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.62 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.