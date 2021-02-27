Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

GH opened at $147.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.45.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $1,114,025.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 980,853 shares of company stock valued at $156,444,165 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,187,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

