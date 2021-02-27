Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.78

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.78 and traded as high as $10.20. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 44,904 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

The company has a market cap of $177.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.