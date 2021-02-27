Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$4.50

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.86.

TSE:CS opened at C$3.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -967.50. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$4.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$855,749.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,819,561.55. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,965,218 shares in the company, valued at C$6,078,696.90.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

