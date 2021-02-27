Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.12 EPS

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%.

CARA stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. 644,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,814. The company has a market capitalization of $914.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,887,368.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $114,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,279,652.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,072 shares of company stock valued at $906,283. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.