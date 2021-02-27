Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $132.38

Shares of Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.38 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 133.50 ($1.74). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.69), with a volume of 12,693 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.48. The company has a market cap of £118.82 million and a P/E ratio of 12.60.

In other news, insider Kristen Eshak Weldon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £12,300 ($16,070.03). Also, insider John Worby purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £9,525 ($12,444.47).

Carr’s Group Company Profile (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

