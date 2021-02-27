Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $13.15. Cars.com shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 5,968 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%.

Several research firms have commented on CARS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $786.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

