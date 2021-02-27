Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $13.15. Cars.com shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 5,968 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%.
Several research firms have commented on CARS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.18.
The firm has a market cap of $786.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.