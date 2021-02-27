CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.92

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 1315818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.

In related news, major shareholder Atalan Capital Partners, Lp purchased 287,250 shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,168,367.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. purchased 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $716,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,668,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,040,295.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 961,466 shares of company stock worth $10,100,004.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCPL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,668,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,608,000 after buying an additional 384,638 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I during the fourth quarter worth about $3,302,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I Company Profile (NYSE:PCPL)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

