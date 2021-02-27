Celo (CELO) Market Capitalization Tops $729.76 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. Celo has a market capitalization of $729.76 million and approximately $9.77 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celo has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $3.96 or 0.00008655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.83 or 0.00487468 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00072541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00080771 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00081448 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00055438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.15 or 0.00496914 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars.

