Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.35

Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.35 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 53.56 ($0.70). Centrica plc (CNA.L) shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.68), with a volume of 54,157,529 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNA. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 50.38 ($0.66).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.38. The stock has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

