CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) PT Set at €128.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CWC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

ETR:CWC opened at €108.80 ($128.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $783.49 million and a P/E ratio of 20.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €106.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €96.50. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €74.10 ($87.18) and a 12-month high of €115.60 ($136.00).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in germany. The company operates through Photofinishing, Retail, Commercial Online Printing, and Other Activities segments. It offers photos and photo books; wall art, such as posters, hard foam panels, canvas collages, on acrylic, and aluminium dibond or sophisticated gallery prints; calendars; greeting cards and folded cards or postcards; instant photos; and photo gifts, including photo mugs, wall clocks, t-shirts, and phone and tablet cases.

