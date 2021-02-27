CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 142 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 959.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.00.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $298.31 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.